Congestion Around Town/shopping Centres, Tāmaki Makaurau - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 19 November 2022, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tāmaki Makaurau Police are advising motorists to expect
delays in several areas across the city this afternoon as
fans celebrate tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup
final.
Congestion has been building around Westgate
shopping centre, Parrs Park, Ōtāhuhu town centre, Mangere
town centre, and Ōtara town centre.
We recommend you
avoid these areas unless necessary as traffic is
significantly
impacted.
