Congestion Around Town/shopping Centres, Tāmaki Makaurau - Counties Manukau

Tāmaki Makaurau Police are advising motorists to expect delays in several areas across the city this afternoon as fans celebrate tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup final.

Congestion has been building around Westgate shopping centre, Parrs Park, Ōtāhuhu town centre, Mangere town centre, and Ōtara town centre.

We recommend you avoid these areas unless necessary as traffic is significantly impacted.

