Transport Projects Accelerate To Support South Auckland Growth

A suite of multi-billion dollar transport improvements to provide growing Southern Auckland communities with more transport options is picking up pace.

From today, KiwiRail is seeking feedback on two of the three new rail stations in Southern Auckland: Drury Central and Paerata stations.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is progressing design work and landowner engagement for upgrades to Waihoehoe Road and State Highway 22 at Drury, which will provide people in existing and future residential areas with safe connections to the stations by foot, bike, bus or private vehicle.

These projects are being developed, designed and delivered by KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport, in partnership with Mana Whenua.

The projects are part of a $2.7 billion suite of transport improvements in Southern Auckland funded through the Government’s New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP). Other projects include SH1 Papakura to Drury, Papakura to Pukekohe rail electrification and the Wiri to Quay Park rail project, which includes building a third main line between Westfield and Wiri junctions.

“These are important projects that will improve the transport network in Southern Auckland, where the population is expected to increase by more than 100,000 in the next 30 years. It’s about getting ahead of the housing development to come and enabling that growth,” David Gordon, KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer – Capital Projects says.

“Working together to improve the transport network will lead to the best outcomes for the environment and people living in this community. It will provide more travel options, improve safety and help reduce transport emissions as people become less reliant on their cars.”

Drury Central and Paerata stations will include bike parking, cycleways, footpaths, road accessways and a Park & Ride. Feedback on the two stations is open until 17 December 2022.

Feedback on the third station – Drury West – will follow once planning approvals have been obtained. Planning approvals have been granted for Drury Central and Paerata stations. Construction of the stations is planned for 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Roading upgrades by Waka Kotahi to Waihoehoe Road and SH22 will provide better links to the stations to better manage congestion and emissions, and to improve connections for communities, businesses and for goods to get to market.

“These projects are underway earlier than planned following the approval of pre-implementation funding from the Government under the NZUP. Now we’re getting on with investigations, refining designs and engaging landowners” says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton.

The Waihoehoe Road improvements will provide access to the Drury Central rail station and the Drury East housing development area. The SH22 upgrade will improve connections to the Drury West housing development area.

The Waihoehoe Road upgrade is focused on the 400m between the intersections of Waihoehoe Rd/Great South Road and Waihoehoe Road/Kath Henry Lane which provides access to Drury Central station. It includes additional lanes, signalised intersections, a new, higher bridge over the North Island Main Trunk Line to enable the rail electrification, walking and bike paths separated from vehicles, and capacity for future bus lanes.

The SH22 upgrade project is located on 2km between the intersections of SH22/Mercer Street and SH22/Jesmond Road. It includes additional lanes, signalised intersections, walking and bike paths separated from vehicles, and a new Ngaakooroa Stream bridge with additional lanes to better connect to the Drury Interchange upgrade and built to be more resilient to flooding and the impacts of climate change.

As the NZUP has enabled earlier delivery of the Waihoehoe Road and SH22 Drury projects, Waka Kotahi has started re-engaging with landowners and the community to inform people of the new timeline and to understand potential impacts and site conditions to help with refining project designs.

The partnership between Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail, Auckland Transport and Mana Whenua includes: Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua, Ngāti Tamaoho, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Te Ākitai Waiohua, Ngaati Whanaunga, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust, Ngāti Paoa Trust Board, Te Ahiwaru, Ngāti Tamaterā Treaty Settlement Trust.

