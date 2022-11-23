Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Gets An A For Climate Action

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington has been recognised by CDP as one of 122 cities across the globe that is taking bold leadership on environmental action and transparency.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions.

To score an A, among other actions, a city must have a city-wide emissions inventory and have published a climate action plan. It must also complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and demonstrate how it will tackle climate hazards.

Wellington and the other 121 cities on this year’s A list are also celebrated for showing that urgent and impactful climate action – from ambitious emissions reduction targets to building resilience against climate change – is achievable at a global level, and in cities with different climate realities and priorities.

Many A list cities are also taking a variety of other leadership actions, including political commitment from a city’s Mayor to tackle climate change.

Mayor Tory Whanau welcomes this A list recognition and says she has been given a mandate by Wellingtonians to create a more sustainable City of Impact.

“This Council has already done a lot of hard mahi in terms of climate action, and we’ve still got so much to do and a long way to go, but this acknowledgement indicates we’re on the right track.

“From the implementation of the Paneke Pōneke bike network, to investing in environmental groups and organisations, building resilience, greening our city, and delivering on our climate change action plan, we will continue to show our commitment to Te Atakura – First to Zero, the goal of becoming a net zero carbon capital by 2050.

“We will create a City of Impact focused on people where communities and the environment thrive together,” says Mayor Whanau.

Cities cover less than 2 percent of the world’s surface, and yet they account for roughly 70 percent of global emissions, and 55 percent of the world’s population live in cities, a figure expected to rise to 70 percent by 2050.

Chair of the Kōrau Tūāpapa | Environment and Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tamatha Paul says as kaitiakitanga of the planet we have a responsibility to future generations.

“I'm proud of Council's strong track record on climate action. But we must continue to work hard to ensure that climate-friendly lifestyles are easy, affordable and accessible for everybody.”

Designed to encourage and support cities to ramp up their climate action and ambition, CDP’s Cities A List is based on environmental data disclosed by cities to CDP-ICLEI Track. A clear momentum in city climate disclosure and action is building – for the first time, over 1,000 cities (1,002 in total) received a rating for their climate action from CDP in 2022, a rise on the 965 cities scored in 2021. In 2022, just over one in ten cities scored by CDP (12 percent of such cities) received an A.

Nearly 20,000 organisations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth 50 percent of global market capitalisation, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 

National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>


COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 