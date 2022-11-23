Serious incident in Glen Eden

Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB:

Police are responding to a serious incident in Glen Eden this afternoon.

Initial reports were received at around 12.18pm of a disorder taking place in a carpark off Glendale Road.

At one point a vehicle has struck one person and then fled the scene. The person that has been struck by the vehicle has since died at the scene.

Police are now actively making enquiries to locate this vehicle in the wider area.

Our enquiries are still in the very early stages in establishing what has exactly occurred in this incident.

Cordons are in place at the scene and a scene examination will take place in due course.

Police are aware there were members of the public who will have witnessed the events that unfolded and we ask that they make themselves known to Police at the scene, or to contact us via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further updates will be provided once these are available.

