Cheers Volunteers

Wellington City Council is hosting an event to say thank you to over 150 local environmental volunteer groups.

Last year Council celebrated planting more than two million native plants around the city over the last 20 years. This year alone, environmental volunteer groups have planted close to 36,000 trees, trapped 1000’s of pest animals, and more recently they have been tackling Old Man’s Beard.

These milestones, and many more, are all a result of a team effort from thousands of Wellingtonians committed to creating a greener city for future generations, increasing native biodiversity, and reducing the risk from predators and weeds.

The capital is fortunate to have so many community leaders and groups delivering positive environmental outcomes, and we want to acknowledge their mahi and the mana they bring to Pōneke’s natural environment, says Council’s Manager Urban Ecology, Henk Louw.

“There are numerous groups and individuals who make a valuable contribution with their amazing mahi in terms of environmental restoration, preservation and supporting our aims of being a net zero carbon capital by 2050.

“Protecting our environment is a win for Pōneke, for nature, and for our future connections with Te Taiao – so we look forward to celebrating with all those that are helping us achieve this goal.”

Some highlights from the year include:

An increase in native bird numbers registered in our annual bird monitoring survey.

Successful breeding of titipounamu in city reserves.

A total of 7000 pest animals removed by community action.

Less than 10 percent of rat activity detected in Wellington’s forests.

Volunteer contribution to bring kiwi back to Wellington through trapping pest animals.

36K native plants planted through the community restoration.

The start of the Old Man’s Beard Free Wellington community group.

A total of 42,500 volunteer hours recorded.

The Council’s Urban Ecology team was a finalist in the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards 2022.

