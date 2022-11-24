Name Release - Motunui Crash
Thursday, 24 November 2022, 7:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the name of the people who died in a
two-vehicle crash in Motunui early on Tuesday.
They
were Te Matangi Broughton, 23, and Maraea Arano, 63, both of
Hawera.
Our thoughts are with their family and
friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
