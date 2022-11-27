Mayor Lewers Extends Condolences After Tragic Drowning

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers has extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of a visitor from Korea who tragically drowned in Lake Wānaka on Thursday evening.

“On behalf of the local community I would like to pass our thoughts and sympathies to everyone who knew Mr Park, especially his family and closest friends who will naturally be shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic incident so far from their home country,” he said.

“For a holiday in Aotearoa New Zealand that should have been filled with fun and adventure to have ended in such a way is truly heart-breaking.”

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the search for Mr Park. In particular our local police officers and the Wellington-based dive squad, Coastguard volunteers, Council staff and waterways contractors, members of the public and iwi.”

“I also acknowledge the respect and co-operation shown by local commercial operators on the lake during this time,” said Mayor Lewers.

