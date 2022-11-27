Diver Located Deceased - Mahia Peninsula

A diver who was reported missing yesterday off Mahia Peninsula has today been located deceased.

The diver was reported missing yesterday at around 10.15am.

An extensive air and water search was carried out yesterday, involving Coastguard and a helicopter.

The search continued this morning, assisted by Surf Lifesaving NZ.

Sadly, the diver was located by a Surf Lifesaving NZ crew at around 10.30am today.

Police are working to support the man’s family, as well as the man’s diving companions.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

