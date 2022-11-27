Diver Located Deceased - Mahia Peninsula
Sunday, 27 November 2022, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A diver who was reported missing yesterday off Mahia
Peninsula has today been located deceased.
The diver
was reported missing yesterday at around 10.15am.
An
extensive air and water search was carried out yesterday,
involving Coastguard and a helicopter.
The search
continued this morning, assisted by Surf Lifesaving
NZ.
Sadly, the diver was located by a Surf Lifesaving NZ
crew at around 10.30am today.
Police are working to
support the man’s family, as well as the man’s diving
companions.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
