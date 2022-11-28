Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cleanup Efforts And Road Closures Continue In Melville As Raahui Put In Place Over Gully

Monday, 28 November 2022, 7:48 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council and contractors continue to repair a wastewater issue on Normandy Avenue in Melville, as a raahui is put in place over the Mangakootukutuku gully system.

A wastewater line collapsed mid-last week, causing ongoing issues to manage the area’s wastewater flows. Council has closed Normandy Avenue to allow crews to access and repair the damaged pipe underneath the road.

Meanwhile, the raahui – a cultural practice which protects people, wildlife, and the environment from harm – was put in place on Monday morning to restrict people accessing the gully area.

“Council is working with our iwi and mana whenua and taking a partnership approach to manage this incident and its ongoing repair,” said Eeva-Liisa Wright, General Manager Infrastructure Operations at Council.

The raahui will be place from today, for at least seven days, and covers the Mangakootukutuku Stream, from Ohaupo Road to the Waikato River, and tributary from Normandy Avenue.

Iwi and hapuu led a ceremony early this morning. Karanga (call), waerea (protective incantation) and karakia (prayer) were all heard on the banks of the Mangakootukutuku Stream opposite the paa site. A pou has been installed at the stream and will be in place until the raahui is lifted.

The raahui will remain in place until mana whenua consider it safe to remove. A further ceremony will happen at that time to lift the raahui.

“We are grateful to be working with our partners and respect critical cultural considerations as our crews continue to work 24 hours a day on the wastewater pipe repair,” said Wright.

As repair efforts continue, the closure of Normandy Avenue eastbound from the Ohaupo Road (SH3) roundabout to Odette Avenue will be extended until 7pm tomorrow night, Tuesday 29 November.

“Unfortunately, we have to extend the temporary road closure of Normandy Avenue eastbound until Tuesday night, so ask that anyone travelling through the area builds a little extra time into their travel plans while we complete these emergency repairs,” said Wright.

“Thanks to the public for their patience, but thank you, too, to our hardworking crews doing the mahi (work) to complete the repairs and reopen the road as soon as possible.”

