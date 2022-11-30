Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Karori Town Centre Upgrade – It's Celebration Time

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Work on the Karori Town Centre Public Space Improvement is completed, and the community is invited to celebrate with an event on-site this Saturday 3 December.

The upgrade includes the remodelling of the Library Square space for the public to enjoy, a lighting upgrade, more planting and greater accessibility around the space.

The Library Square upgrade has a ground-based artwork showing the Karori stream network, new seating areas, multiple gardens with new trees and a native insect ‘hotel’ habitat.

At the rear of the site the upgrades have included renewed accessibility parking, a new accessible ramp and improved walking connections between England Lane and the existing community facilities in the rear car park.

England Lane now has better access to the Community Centre, the Arts and Craft Centre and the Recreation Centre, and safer pedestrian connections across the car park.

Karori’s name derives from the phrase ‘the rope of bird snares’ in Te Reo Māori. It refers to the hunting of birds in the area before farming and urbanisation started in the 1840s.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says the space tells the stories of significance for the Karori community.

“It’s great to see both the original Te Reo Māori name of Karori - ‘te kaha-o-ngarore’ - and its direct translation showcased in the upgrade, as well as seeing a reflection of the Karori Stream through the paving artwork.

“It’s the small details in the design that make this space special and unique to this community, and now we get to celebrate this space with Karori’s residents.”

Wellington City Council’s Chief Planning Officer, Liam Hodgetts, says the upgrades are a testament to the great collaboration with the Karori community. “We worked closely with the whole community, where we created these designs based on their feedback and conversations with Karori residents and a working group.

“This celebration is for all the whānau to come along and enjoy the space they helped influence.”

Wellingtonians are welcome to come along to this family friendly event. Throughout the day there will be both scheduled and day-long activities in the space.

Date | Te rā: Saturday 3 December

Time | Te wā: 10am – 2pm

Where | Kei whea: Outside Karori Library - 247 Karori Road.

All-day activities include face painting, a free sausage sizzle run by volunteers from Karori Scout Group, live music from Wellington Jazz Cooperative, kai from local businesses, plus a chill zone and play zone filled with bubbles, poi, and other games.

John Filmore Construction Ltd carried out the upgrades to the town centre.

You can find more information on the project and the opening event at wellington.govt.nz/karori.

