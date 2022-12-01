Missing man, Wairoa River
The search for a missing man in Wairoa is to continue tomorrow.
Police received reports around 5:30pm of a dingy
that had overturned in the
Wairoa River near the river mouth.
Three people were in the vessel when it capsized,
with two of the occupants
making it to shore and alerting Police.
Police Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving and two
helicopters assisted in
the search this evening. However, the man has not been located.
The man's family and those involved are being supported by Victim Support.
The search is expected to resume at first light on Thursday.