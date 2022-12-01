Missing man, Wairoa River

The search for a missing man in Wairoa is to continue tomorrow.

Police received reports around 5:30pm of a dingy that had overturned in the

Wairoa River near the river mouth.

Three people were in the vessel when it capsized, with two of the occupants

making it to shore and alerting Police.

Police Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving and two helicopters assisted in

the search this evening. However, the man has not been located.

The man's family and those involved are being supported by Victim Support.

The search is expected to resume at first light on Thursday.

