Homicide Investigation launched in Taranaki

Saturday, 3 December 2022, 2:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey:

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man at an address on Albion Street, Hawera.

Emergency services were called to the property around 2:30am today, where the man was located deceased.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene charged with breach of bail and assault.

A female who was at the property is assisting Police with our ongoing
enquiries.

Police enquiries into the death are ongoing and officers will be on site conducting a scene examination.

However, are not currently searching for anyone else in relation to the death.

