UPDATE - Body Found Following Wairoa River Search

Police searching for a man in the Wairoa River have found a body.

A dinghy capsized near the river mouth on Wednesday evening, and one of the two people on board did not make it to shore.

Today, the body of a man has been recovered, upstream from where he was last seen.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however it is believed to be man who went overboard on Wednesday.

A rāhui remains is in place at the river.

