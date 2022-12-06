Police acknowledge IPCA findings into use of force

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Acting District Commander, Counties Manukau:

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) review into the use of force following an incident in Counties Manukau last year.

A criminal investigation was conducted into the matter and as a result no charges were laid.

However, Police note the employment investigation into this matter remains ongoing at present. As such, Police are not in a position to comment further while this process is being carried out.

