New Zealand Arbitrators Advancing To The Next Level Of Expertise: AMINZ Welcomes Its Newest Fellows To The Institute

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 7:39 pm
Press Release: Arbitrators' and Mediators' Institute of NZ

The pool of highly experienced and skilled dispute resolution practitioners in Aotearoa is vast.

One way practitioners can set themselves apart is by gaining Fellowship with the Arbitrators’ and Mediators’ Institute of NZ (AMINZ), the largest professional body of dispute resolution practitioners in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Fellowship is the highest credentialled status of the Institute. Attaining this membership status gives the public confidence that Fellows are competent to act as dispute resolution practitioners at the most advanced level.

The 2022 Fellowship Programme, this year focussed on arbitration, has recently come to a close. The Institute is thrilled to announce that four practitioners have successfully attained this prestigious membership status.

Congratulations to Stuart Robertson (Dentons Kensington Swan), Rebecca Saunders (Wynn Williams), Kelly Quinn (Bankside Chambers) and Kate Wiseman (Bankside Chambers) who have all been awarded Fellowship in Arbitration.

Each have undergone a year-long comprehensive and rigorous assessment programme.

“Achieving Fellowship is no easy feat and one that should be celebrated far and wide. We’re incredibly excited to welcome our four new Fellows to the Institute. They are of the highest calibre of dispute resolution practitioners in Aotearoa,” says AMINZ General Manager Rachael Douglas.

“A special thank you also to Royden Hindle and Paul Sills (Director and Deputy Director of Professional Studies) for delivering this successful round of Fellowship”.

Fellows can use the post-nominals FAMINZ(Arb) and have the opportunity to pursue international credentialing through AMINZ’s reciprocal Fellowship rights with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CiArb) in the United Kingdom.

Our newest Fellows can go into 2023 with this fantastic achievement under their belt, and a bright future in arbitration ahead of them.

