Christmas Ho-ho-holiday Hours In The Capital

Deer Pōneke, the Council elves are having a bit of a holly-day after a year of sleighing it, so there’ll be some changes to our normal schedules this Christmas.

Most of our facilities have modified hours over this time, but everyone’s favourite Council sites, services and facilities holiday hours can be found on our website.

There are also lots of events happening over the festive time, check out what’s on here and on our events calendar.

Key changes:

The Contact Centre operates 24/7 365 days of the year, so give them a call on (04) 499 4444 to report any incidents or for Council related questions.

Over the Christmas break our social media channels will be monitored for emergencies, so best to check in with the Contact Centre for any queries.

With Christmas and New Year’s Day both falling on a Sunday, Council rubbish and recycling collections won’t be affected.

There are no time limits and metered on-street parking is free around Wellington on all public holidays.

The Southern Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Christmas Day (25 Dec) and New Year’s Day (1 Jan), and open normal trading hours the rest of the time. Public holidays are a busy time at the Southern Landfill, so be prepared for possible delays.

The Tip Shop will be closed Christmas Day (25 Dec) and New Year’s Day (1 Jan), and open normal trading hours the rest of the time.

Harbourside Market will be closed on Sunday 25 December and Sunday 1 January.

Metlink has free travel to all passengers travelling on bus and train services on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Remember, when the festivities are coming to an end, you can drop-off your Christmas tree at the Southern Landfill Recycle Centre for free. From 26 December to Wellington Anniversary weekend, your old tree will be turned into Capital Compost – just make sure you remember to remove all your decorations beforehand.

Visit the holiday hours section of our website for all information about our services and facilities during the holiday period at wellington.govt.nz/holiday-hours.

Meri kirihimete.

© Scoop Media

