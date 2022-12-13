Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Climb Aboard The Free Summer Bus

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

The popular free Mangawhai bus service is back for summer!

Starting on 27 December, the bus loops from the Domain in the village to the surf beach between 10am and 5.30pm. Daily services run until 15 January, then on weekends until 6 February with an extra weekend added on for Easter (7-10 April).

The bus stops at 12 locations along the way, including the Mangawhai Artist Gallery, Mangawhai Central, the Museum, MAZ and the Wood Street shops.

Leave the car at home and make the most of the free Mangawhai summer bus, brought to you by Kaipara District Council.

