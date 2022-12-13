Climb Aboard The Free Summer Bus

The popular free Mangawhai bus service is back for
summer!
Starting on 27 December, the bus loops from
the Domain in the village to the surf beach between 10am and
5.30pm. Daily services run until 15 January, then on
weekends until 6 February with an extra weekend added on for
Easter (7-10 April).
The bus stops at 12 locations
along the way, including the Mangawhai Artist Gallery,
Mangawhai Central, the Museum, MAZ and the Wood Street
shops.
Leave the car at home and make the most of the
free Mangawhai summer bus, brought to you by Kaipara
District
Council.
