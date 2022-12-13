Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lisa Forester Wins National Award For Native Plant Conservation

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Lisa Forester, Northland Regional Council’s Biodiversity Manager, has won the "Individual Involved in Plant Conservation" Award from the New Zealand Plant Conservation Network (NZPCN).

Lisa was presented with her Award at the NZPCN Annual Plant Conservation Awards ceremony held in Queenstown on 06 December 2022.

The awards acknowledge outstanding contributions to native plant conservation so Lisa’s success in the Individual category is a hugely well-deserved accolade.

Council Chair Tui Shortland says Lisa’s knowledge of Te Taitokerau’s plant world is legendary.

"She has been an advocate for wetlands, gum lands, dune lakes, rare and threatened plants for over 40 years and instrumental in the protection of biodiversity in the Northland region."

Lisa is a fabulous mentor and teacher, always taking time to teach others and loves to share her knowledge with agency staff, iwi, and the wider community.

"She has an important influence on the plant world in Northland and shares their respect and passion for Te Ao Māori, incorporating it into her everyday life."

Chair Shortland says as Biodiversity Manager Lisa is well placed to lead and influence a team to achieve sustainable outcomes in CoastCare, biodiversity, and water quality.

"Lisa has made a large contribution of 1900 specimens to the Auckland Herbarium collection and has played a part in discovering many unusual plants in Te Taitokerau. She has also written and contributed to many articles and papers on plants and forest health."

With a fondness for Northland’s dunes lakes, Lisa has helped improve the public appreciation and understanding of these incredibly special places. Her advice on their restoration, delineation, and biosecurity continues to be crucial in their protection.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 