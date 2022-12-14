Update - Crash, Auckland Harbour Bridge - Waitematā



Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>



Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs

Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West

“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>



