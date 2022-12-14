Update - Crash, Auckland Harbour Bridge - Waitematā
Police can advise motorists a crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning has been cleared and all lanes are now open.
We thank motorists for their patience.
Police can advise motorists a crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning has been cleared and all lanes are now open.
We thank motorists for their patience.
Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>
Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>
National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>
Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>
Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>
Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending
The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>