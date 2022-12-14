Woman Arrested Following Napier Incident

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested following a fleeing driver incident in Napier earlier this week.

At around 10:15am on Monday a silver Holden Commodore fled from Police in Maraenui while staff were speaking with the driver.

Police subsequently activated lights and sirens, signalling for the driver to pull over.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and staff did not continue to pursue.

The offending vehicle has continued to drive in a dangerous manner and has driven towards multiple Police staff parked on the side of the road, before ramming a patrol vehicle on Longfellow Avenue.

The Police officer in the patrol vehicle received moderate injuries.

The offending driver has got out of the silver Holden and got into a gold Nissan Tiida nearby.

The gold Nissan failed to stop for Police when signalled, and staff did not engage in a pursuit due to the dangerous driving manner of the vehicle.

Follow up enquiries led to the successful apprehension of the alleged driver of the gold Nissan.

The woman is due to reappear in Napier District Court on 11 January on charges of: Accessory after the fact, Aggravated Fails to Stop for Red and Blue Flashing lights, Dangerous Driving and Failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

A subsequent search of the silver Holden located firearms and ammunition.

At this time the driver of the silver Holden remains outstanding and Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries.

Police are seeking witnesses to either incident, and any information which could help to identity and locate the driver of the silver Holden.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221213/8243.

