Police Appeal For Information Following Serious Assault In Mt Albert

Auckland City Police are appealing for assistance from the public following a serious assault on Tuesday night in Mount Albert.

Emergency services responded to reports of a woman being assaulted by a stranger on the Waterview Shared Walkway around 6.28pm on 13 December, near New North Road.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend says Police need the public’s help to identify a male who we believe can assist with our investigation.

“From our enquiries so far, we believe this male has left the area in the direction of Harbutt Avenue.

“Police are working with the victim, who received moderate injuries and is understandably shaken by what has occurred, and we are provided support to her.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says there were a number of people taking advantage of the fine weather yesterday evening, and anyone in the area who saw something suspicious should contact Police.

“We understand this will be concerning for the community and Police would like to reassure the community we have a dedicated team working hard to locate the offender.

“The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area over the coming days.“

Police are treating this incident very seriously and appealing for anyone who may recognise the male pictured to contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 221213/1298.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

