$14.6 Million Boost For Hamilton Projects

Local projects to make Hamilton a better place to live, improve infrastructure and build resilience to the impacts of climate change are up for a share in $14.6 million in Government funding.

In a majority decision, Hamilton City Council has approved an application to Government for the first phase of ‘Better Off’ funding, a package to provide the local government sector with additional funding as part of Government’s Three Waters reform.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said Council’s focus will be on getting the most value out of the new investment for ratepayers.

“This funding comes at a time when councils and our community are facing increasingly challenging financial times, so any additional resource makes a real difference to our city,” Mayor Southgate said.

“This funding offers $14.6 million so we can bring forward important projects earlier or consider new projects which benefit our city, without these costs coming from our rates income. It’s important we get the best long-term value from this funding we can, so there’ll be a very thorough process to nominate and evaluate potential projects.”

Mayor Southgate says Hamilton has consistently and strongly advocated for improvements to the Government’s reform programme and will continue to do so as other aspects of the reform are developed.

“Along with every other council in New Zealand, we made submissions on the Water Services Entities Bill to get the best for our residents and ratepayers. That Bill is now law, and we need to make sure we make the best of Government funding through this transition.”

“Councils applying for the fund remain free to challenge Government on aspects of the reform programme. We remain committed to getting the best outcomes for Hamiltonians. We can give Government our views and recommendations on coming legislation, including important proposals to protect the rights of consumers.”

Hamilton’s share of the fund is $58.61 million, split into two tranches. The first tranche of $14.6 million is available this year, with the balance available from 1 July 2024. Hamilton’s decision to apply for the fund now means all 22 councils in the new waters entity region have either applied or resolved to do so. Earlier this year Hamilton was granted an extension to the application deadline while it sought further information from Government.

Today’s decision means a list of projects will be developed for consideration by Council in February 2023.

Legislation to form four new water services organisations to take over management of water, wastewater and stormwater services from councils was passed by Government last week and is now law. A further two Bills were tabled in Parliament shortly afterward which cover technical details of the reform programme and establish economic regulation and consumer protection processes for the new entities. The new water services entities will manage water services from 1 July 2024, with councils responsible for these activities until then.

