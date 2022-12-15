Witnesses Sought To Mataura Crash

Southern Police are calling for anyone who witnessed a crash in Mataura on 13

December to get in contact.

About 5.15pm on Tuesday, Police were called to the intersection of Main and

Albion streets. It appears the rider of a red and white Honda dirt bike fell

off at the intersection, resulting in serious injuries.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or

captured footage of it. Information can be provided by calling 105 or making

a report online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, 'Update My Report'.

Please quote the file number 221213/1640.

