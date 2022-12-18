Information sought following Invercargill firearms incident

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy

Invercargill Police are making enquiries after a firearms incident on Earn Street, Invercargill at about 7.20pm last night.

One person later presented at hospital with injuries and is expected to be discharged later today.

The Armed Offenders Squad attended the incident as a precautionary measure.

Multiple scene examinations are ongoing today as Police work to determine the circumstances.

Police would like to thank Invercargill residents for their patience and cooperation.

Events such as this can be alarming and unsettling for those living in the vicinity. Police want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously and will work to hold offenders to account.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a white Toyota Camry 2006 in the Earn Street area at the time of the incident.

We encourage anyone with information to contact Police on 105 or at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ referencing file number 221217/7812.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

