Arrest Made, November Otara Firearms Incident

A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting at the Otara shopping centre last month.

Police were alerted to the incident when a man presented to hospital with injuries on 7 November.

Yesterday, the Armed Offenders Squad executed a search warrant at a Manurewa address, and a 36-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the courts, please are not in a position to make further comment.

