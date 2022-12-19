Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Following Burglaries Overnight

Monday, 19 December 2022, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Bruce Bird, Waikato District Commander:

Four youths have been arrested and Police are working to locate other offenders, after several incidents of commercial burglary in the Waikato District in the early hours of this morning.

Police responded to a report of a ram-raid style burglary in Sandwich Road, St Andrews reported at 1.53am, a burglary in Duke Street, Cambridge reported at 3.49am and a burglary in Sloane Street, Te Awamutu, reported at 4.42am.

At this time, it’s believed that the incidents in Cambridge and Te Awamutu are linked. Enquiries are ongoing to determine whether there are links to any other offending.

With regard to the incidents in Cambridge and Te Awamutu, four youths have been arrested and will be charged with burglary.

The youths fled the Sloane Street, Te Awamutu address in two vehicles and subsequently stole a vehicle from homeowners in Gillard Road, after one of their vehicles was disabled.

Road spikes were deployed and the stolen vehicle was spiked and brought to a stop, following which the offenders fled in foot. A Police dog team apprehended four youths in the Bader Street area.

It's believed that shots were fired towards Police scene guards at the Bader Street address where the arrested youths were arrested, although this report is yet to be substantiated.

Police are providing support to the homeowners whose house was entered and car stolen. They are understandably shaken, and one has minor injuries.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate other offenders involved in this incident, it’s believed that 10 youths were involved in the burglary.

Police understand that the incidents overnight have been alarming and unsettling to our community, and we are working hard to hold the offenders accountable.

The community have had enough, we’ve had enough, and we want people to be safe and feel safe.

We will be stepping up patrols in retail areas, tasking additional staff to the investigation effort and working with our partners to address the root causes of youth offending.

Youth offending is an all-of-community issue and it needs an all-of-community response. Police will continue to play our part, and we know that our partners are working hard to play their part.

If you have any information that could assist please contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report' referencing event number P052987416.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 