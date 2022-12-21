Cameron Road Works Paused Over The Holiday Period

Construction on Cameron Road will be taking a break over the Christmas period, with the Cameron Road Joint Venture (CRJV) off site from Friday, 23 December, 2022 until Monday, 9 January, 2023.

During the festive break, temporary traffic management will be reduced or removed where possible, while ensuring the site and community is kept safe.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions with be restored during this period.

Works to pick up from early-January:

Temporary traffic management will be reinstated throughout Cameron Road from the evening Monday, 9 January 2023 and the CRJV will recommence work on Tuesday, 10 January 2023.

The CRJV team will start work upgrading and installing the new signalised intersections throughout 2023.

The first to be upgraded will be the Fifteenth Avenue and Cameron Road intersection, starting when the team return the week commencing Monday, 9 January 2023. Temporary traffic management will be in place with the signalised intersection maintained during these works.

Road users are advised to be prepared for traffic delays during construction in this area. Please allow extra time and plan your journey accordingly. We recommend checking Google Maps or Waka Kotahi NZTA Journey Planner before you travel.

Up-to-date road closure information is also available on the Tauranga City Council website, to help navigate through Cameron Road.

Other intersections being upgraded or installed as part of the Building our future – Cameron Road, Te Papa project will be:

Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road (upgraded) Third Avenue and Cameron Road (new signalised intersection) Ninth Avenue and Cameron Road (new signalised intersection) Eleventh Avenue and Cameron Road (upgraded)

© Scoop Media

