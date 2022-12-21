Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lakefront New Year's Eve Celebrations Return

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

After a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions, locals and visitors alike can look forward to ringing in 2023 with the traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations on Queenstown and Wānaka lakefronts.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Relationship Manager Arts and Events Jan Maxwell said the focus was again on providing a family-friendly and safe environment for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m so pleased we’re able to get these fantastic events back on the summer calendar. Both kick off with fun entertainment from 2.00pm followed by live music and, of course, spectacular fireworks displays at midnight,” she said.

“The fabulous Red Frogs volunteers will be roving the CBDs once again keeping an eye out for anyone who might need a bit of TLC. They’ll also be running safe zones in both towns from 29 December to the end of the main event. These are available for people looking for some time out, water or a proverbial arm around the shoulder.”

The events are managed by QLDC with assistance and support from local suppliers, security and traffic management contractors, emergency services and Red Frogs NZ. A number of road closures will be in place near both event areas. Details can be found on the Council website: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/public-notices/scheduled-road-closures

“Given the growing attendance we’d seen prior to last year now is a good time to remind people to look out for one another during the holiday season, and be aware of the alcohol bans in certain parts of the district including Queenstown and Wānaka lakefronts,” said Ms. Maxwell.

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
