Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Check, Clean, Dry Advocates Out And About In Central Otago These Holidays

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 6:29 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

ORC’s biosecurity team welcomes two new advocates tasked with keeping lake weeds front of mind for those enjoying freshwater activities this summer.

Nicole Fleury and Izzy Coe will help spread the word about preventing aquatic pests in our waterways during the holiday period, from this week through to early February 2023.

Nicole and Izzy will be at a variety of spots across Otago’s lakes and rivers to survey visitors on their awareness around invasive freshwater pests such as lagarosiphon and didymo and let them know what they can do to stop their spread. Both are passionate about conservation and protecting Otago’s waterways from invasive pests.

Nicole (24) is studying Zoology and Ecology at the University of Otago. When it comes to summer in Otago, what makes it special for her is all the unique outdoor opportunities and friendly people.

Izzy (20) is studying Environmental Science and Geography at Canterbury University. Originally from Dunedin, her favourite aquatic pastime is kayak fishing off the Otago coast.

“The best thing about Otago in the summer is the real fruit ice creams and the chance to go swimming at lunchtime,” she says. Hard to argue with that.

lagarosiphon Lake Dunstan. Photo credit: Clare Toia-Bailey

ORC Biosecurity Officer Central Otago Helen Walker says the face-to-face engagement the advocates carry out is an important part of getting everyone on board with the programme.

“Aquatic pests like didymo can spread very easily between waterways on people’s equipment and vessels, but a few simple steps by boaties and other visitors helps to minimise that risk,” says Walker.

“Every year, our advocates talk to freshwater users, educate them and gather data on their knowledge of freshwater pests and the Check Clean Dry method,” she says.

Last year the advocates collected roughly 850 surveys, surpassing their goal of 650 with the majority of people well aware of the Check Clean Dry message. “It’s great to see the community are doing their bit to protect our waterways,” she says.

“With a concerted effort, we can stop the spread.”

As well as talking to holiday makers, the Check, Clean, Dry advocates will be at key events to demonstrate the important message to help protect our waterways; to always check, clean, then dry any equipment that comes into contact with the water, between every waterway, every time.

Check, Clean, Dry is the Ministry for Primary Industries’ method for preventing didymo and other aquatic pests.

Check - Remove any plant matter from your gear and leave it at the site (the river or lake bank) or put it in the rubbish. Don't wash plant material down any drain.

Clean - There's more than one option for cleaning your gear – choose the one that's best for your situation and your gear.

Dry - Ensure your gear is completely dry to touch, inside and out, then leave dry for at least another 48 hours before you use it (didymo can survive for months on moist gear).

“The biggest risk to Otago waterways is the further spread of lagarosiphon, didymo and lake snow,” says Walker.

“Freshwater pests, specifically lagarosiphon, could squeeze the life out of our country's most precious rivers and lakes and they can be spread by a single drop of water or the smallest plant fragment.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 