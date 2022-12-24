Serious Crash, Masterton

A person has been injured after being hit by a car on Queen Street, Masterton.

At approximately 1.45pm this afternoon, a vehicle travelling on Queen Street clipped a number of vehicles and then struck a pedestrian on the footpath.

The pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital. There are no other reports of injuries.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

