Wellington Police Disappointed By Number Of Drink-drivers

Police continue to urge motorists to make a conscious decision to not drive after drinking.

Twenty-nine drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol at checkpoints and during routine traffic stops in the Wellington city area, between 4pm on 31 December and 11am on 1 January.

More than 4000 breath tests were conducted.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Wade Jennings says it is incredibly disappointing to see 29 excess breath alcohol results.

“It’s quite frankly an unacceptable decision to drink and then get behind the wheel of a car as you immediately put yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk.

“The majority of motorists were doing all the right things, but unfortunately there are still some who made the decision to drive after drinking.”

Inspector Jennings reminds motorists to also be aware about driving the morning after drinking. Even with sleep and food, alcohol can stay in a person’s system for longer than they may realise.

Of the 29 drivers, eight were processed between 7am and 10am yesterday.

If you’re in any doubt about whether you’re safe or legal to drive, Police’s advice is simple – don’t do it.

Wellington Police will maintain a visible presence on the district’s roads throughout summer and into 2023 to ensure we all get to where we’re going safely.

Motorists can expect to be stopped anywhere, anytime.

© Scoop Media

