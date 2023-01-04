Missing Children Located

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry:

Police have now located the 8 and 10-year-old girls who were reported missing.

Thanks to information from the public, the girls were located a short time ago at an address in Henderson, Auckland.

The girls are safe and well and will be returned to family who are extremely relieved at this news.

The people at the address where they were found are assisting Police with our enquiries.

I am extremely relieved that the girls are safe and well. This is an example of community and Police working together and I am really appreciative of the public’s help which has led to us locating the girls.

Our investigation remains ongoing and we are unable to comment any further at this time.

