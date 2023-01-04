Update: Incident At Matua New Year's Eve Community Celebration

Tauranga City Council has been able to speak to four people who were injured at the New Year’s Eve community celebration event at Fergusson Park in Matua.

This includes visiting injured members of one family who were enjoying the celebration with their extended family when the incident occurred.

One adult member of the family was admitted to hospital and released the following day with a fractured shoulder.

Those affected are asking for privacy as they recover at home.

Our thoughts are with everyone involved and we will continue to provide support where we can.

Council is continuing to investigate the incident and is in ongoing communication with WorkSafe.

It is still too early to ascertain exactly what took place, and it will take some time to conduct a thorough review into what happened.

