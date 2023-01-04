Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Sets Deadlines For Return To Full Public Transport Timetables

Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 8:04 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council has assessed capability of public transport operators to return to a more frequent service in both Queenstown and Dunedin and has concluded that only Dunedin operators are ready and have enough drivers to increase frequency of trips from next month.

Both centres have been running on a reduced or less frequent timetable due to driver shortages and illness during the pandemic since July last year. The Council has listened to strong public demand for a return to more frequent services on routes and staff were preparing and assisting operators towards re-establishing full time-tables.

ORC Interim Chief Executive Pim Borren said that after discussions with Queenstown bus operators just prior to Christmas, he concluded that the deadline for a return to the full time-table in Queenstown regretfully needed to be extended to June 1 this year.

However, Dunedin operators say they are prepared to proceed with stepping the public passenger transport service back up to prior levels from February 1.

“Essentially NZ is still 800 drivers short nationwide and Queenstown with its challenging accommodation and high living costs has proven particularly difficult for recruitment of drivers locally,” he said.

“This is notwithstanding the significant increases in pay which ORC led late last year, and which have since been supported by central govt, Waka Kotahi, and through school bus driver agreements.”

“We are working closely with all parties to pull together to rebuild a more frequent public transport service for Queenstown through the first half of 2023, however full timetabled services will not return now until 1 June 2023 as operators will not be able to deliver an increased service any earlier. It remains a struggle at times for the Queenstown operators to deliver the reduced timetable, and passengers deserve greater certainty.”

He added that services appeared to have become more popular during the Council and Government’s cut-price fares, and the Council aimed to maintain that demand in the long-term.

“We thank the public and current drivers and operators for their tolerance and patience during extremely difficult times for New Zealand across many sectors – and bus services were particularly hard hit.

“We’re looking forward to frequent and more reliable services in 2023, and rest assured, our passionate staff and operators are doing everything they can to restore what we had and provide a sustainable service for the future.”

The Council is also leading work to produce a 30-year forward-focused business case on how public transport could evolve over the next 15-years in the popular tourist town as part of the multi-agency Way to Go programme. The business case will be designed to encourage more people onto buses, bicycles, ferries, and other modes of low-emission, active or shared transport.

It will scope out the role of park-and-ride, capacity demands and constraints, as well as systems and resources, and what bus hubs might look like. It will also present what funding is needed over time.

To develop a case for change, the community will be asked for their input, with consultation due to start in the first quarter of this year.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 