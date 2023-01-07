Serious Crash, State Highway 25, Coromandel - Waikato

State Highway 25 has been closed at Pukepoto in the Coromandel, following a serious crash this afternoon.

About 11.55am a vehicle collided with a power pole, bringing lines down onto the road. The crash happened between Timata Road and Woody Hill Road.

One of the occupants received serious injuries and another, who had to be extricated, has been critically injured.

The highway will remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

State Highway 25 is also closed between Coromandel township and Matarangi due to slips.

Motorists should expect delays, and delay travel if possible.

