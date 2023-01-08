SH7 Closed Following Serious Crash - Canterbury

State Highway 7 near Balmoral in the Hurunui District is closed, following a serious crash involving two vehicles.

The crash was reported to Police shortly before 1.30pm

Emergency services are in attendance, one person is reported to have been seriously injured.

A horse float was involved in the crash and at this time the horses are being assessed by a vet.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

© Scoop Media

