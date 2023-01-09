Arrest made following shooting, Kaiti

Police have arrested a 31-year-old male in relation to a drive-by shooting that occurred at an address in Kaiti, Gisborne on 24 December 2022.

The team investigating the shooting arrested the man on charges relating to the incident on 6 January 2023.

The man was due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on 9 January 2023.

Several other drive-by shootings in the Kaiti area during the Christmas and New Year period are believed to be linked to the shooting on 24 December.

No one was hurt in these incidents and no property was damaged.

However, Police recognise that these incidents may have caused distress for the community and we would like to reassure the public that these matters are being taken extremely seriously.

The investigations into these shootings are ongoing and Police urge anyone with information to contact them on 105 referencing file 221224/3931.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

