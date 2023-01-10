Restricted Fire Season For West Coast

All of Buller and Grey Districts are now in a restricted fire season, effective from 8am this morning (10 January).

District Manager Myles Taylor says the change in season means in these areas you will need a permit to light a fire in the open air.

"You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz. If you have a permit, you will need to follow the conditions listed on the permit," he says. "The current hot and dry conditions mean any fires can spread very fast and can be difficult to control."

"Check the conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting a fire and see if it is safe to do your activity. You can also find tips to do your activity safely and prevent a devastating wildfire."

"Anyone planning to do activities that may cause a spark - like mowing, or other hot works - should do these in the cooler parts of the day when its less risky."

People are reminded that all public conservation land on the West Coast remains in a restricted fire season all year round.

"Whether you’re holidaying or live here, please take care and do your bit to keep the West Coast safe this summer," says Myles.

