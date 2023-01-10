Road Closure Due To Weather - Whangārei

Police are closing Kokupu Block Road in Whangārei due to severe surface flooding caused by Cyclone Hale.

Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area until further notice.

Police are also advising motorists to avoid travel around Northland unless urgent, as heavy rain continues to batter down.

Residents are asked to stay indoors, and away from the coast, as high tide comes in by 11.15am.

Stay indoors, keep dry and be safe.

