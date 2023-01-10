Further Road Closures Across Whangārei

More roads closures are in place, as bad weather continues to hit Northland.

State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns is partially closed in both ways due to severe surface flooding and slips.

Traffic is being diverted through the intersection between State Highways 14 and 1.

Riverside Drive in Whangārei is down to one lane due to surface flooding.

And smaller cars should avoid Memorial Drive, again due to surface flooding.

Residents are once more advised to stay home as far as possible, and in particular, stay away from the coast.

Motorists are asked to please drive carefully and to the conditions.

© Scoop Media

