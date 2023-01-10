Update - SH 6 (Haast Pass-Makarora Road) - Southern

State Highway 6 (Haast Pass-Makarora Road) is now open to one lane and operating under stop/go traffic management.

The road had been closed following a crash at around 1.50pm today.

A 30kph temporary speed restriction is also in place and motorists are asked to take extra care if travelling this route.

© Scoop Media

