Arrest Made Following Baby's Death In Auckland

Auckland City Police have charged a woman with murder in relation to the death of a four-week-old baby last year.

The baby boy was hospitalised at Starship Hospital with head injuries and sadly died on 16 January 2022.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police were contacted by the medical authorities following the death and have been conducting enquiries since that time.

Police have reached a point in enquiries where charges have now been laid. A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder, ill-treatment of a child and three counts of assaulting a child.

“Any baby homicide is a difficult investigation and the Police team have worked hard to get to this stage,” Detective Inspector Beard says.

“This is a sad and tragic case for all those involved, but it is important those allegedly responsible for the abuse of children are held to account.”

The woman is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

As the case is now before the Court, Police are not able to comment further.

