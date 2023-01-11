Arrest made following East Auckland robbery

Auckland City East Police have arrested one person in relation to an aggravated robbery and other incidents in Glen Innes over the weekend.

On 7 January, four people unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry into a shop on Mayfair Place using a motor vehicle.

They have then moved on to a convenience store on Maskell Street where they have threatened the store owner with weapons, before leaving with a number of items including tobacco and cigarettes.

There were no reports of injuries.

Today Police executed a series of search warrants in relation to the incidents, at addresses in East Auckland.

As a result, a 16-year-old male involved in the offending was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, attempted burglary and more.

He will be appearing in the Auckland City District Court today.

Police continue to follow strong lines of enquiry to identify the outstanding offenders.

We cannot rule out further charges as investigations continue.

Police continue to be committed to our mission of ensuring business owners and communities feel safe.

Anyone who is witness to crime or suspicious behaviour is urged to contact Police on 111 or 105.

