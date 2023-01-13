Fatal Crash - Hunua Road, Hunua

One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Hunua Road.

The crash was reported at around 10.40am and sadly the sole occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.

Hunua Road is currently closed between the interesections with John Hill and Lockwood Roads, with diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and an investigation will commence into the wider circumstances of the crash.

