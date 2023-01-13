Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Meetings Scheduled For The Sounds Later This Month

Friday, 13 January 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Marlborough community is invited to attend upcoming public meetings to provide input into the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study. The meetings are being held around the Sounds from 31 January.

Council has embarked on the study, to support the case for funding safe, resilient and affordable long-term access solutions for the wellbeing of residents, homeowners and businesses in the storm-affected areas of the Sounds.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said input from the community is an important part of the study.

“The views of the community are crucial in helping the project team develop solutions to how we might get in and out of the Sounds in the future, and to underpin the business case for investment.

“The study will identify a series of potential options for solving the Marlborough Sounds access issues, and these potential options will be developed incorporating feedback received from the community.

“There are important decisions to be made for the Sounds, and meeting face-to-face is a valuable way of having good conversations and gathering quality information, so we encourage people to attend a meeting if they can. There will also be a Zoom meeting for those who can’t attend a face-to-face meeting, and there will be a survey for people to also provide feedback.”

More about the meetings

Tuesday 31 January

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

French Pass Town Hall

Wednesday 1 February

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Rai Valley, The Millers Rest

Wednesday 1 February

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Havelock Town Hall

Thursday 2 February

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Picton, Port Marlborough Pavilion

Friday 3 February

9:00 am – 11:00 am

The Portage Hotel, Kenepuru Sounds

Friday 3 February

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Waitaria Bay Hall

Wednesday 8 February

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Zoom online

At the meetings, the project team will present the evidence that outlines what has been identified as being needed, and ask the community for:

  • feedback on whether there is more evidence to make a stronger case for investment
  • additional ideas, including potential evidence or alternative options to be included in the study
  • feedback and ideas about where improvements or interventions may be able to solve the problems that have been identified.

The project team will then collate this information for input into the study. At the end of the study, Stantec will prepare a business case to support the funding plan for a safe, resilient and affordable transport system for the Sounds. Alongside Council, Waka Kotahi will consider the funding for the preferred options. The Department of Internal Affairs and National Emergency Management Agency are also taking a keen interest in this work.

For more information please go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study/2023-public-consultation-msfas

