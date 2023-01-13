Seven-day Roading Repair Programme To Start

A seven-day programme of planned night works to repair roads around Gisborne city will start this weekend.

Journeys Infrastructure Manager Dave Hadfield says these essential roadworks have been planned for many weeks but were delayed due to the November weather event as well as the Christmas period.

“They need to be completed within the urban network and we have a clear weather window to get them completed.”

All roadworks will start from Saturday 14 January and go through to Friday 20 January. Work will take place between 6pm and 6am when the roads are less busy. Road closures and detours will be in place.

During the day there will be temporary speed restrictions in place. Letters have been distributed to households and businesses informing them of the work ahead.

Undertaking the resealing of Cobden Street between Childers and Gladstone roads at night will minimise disruption to customers going to Pak n Save, says Mr Hadfield.

“Our contractors have confirmed that their workforce is not being pulled from essential recovery works for the recent state of emergency for Tairāwhiti.

“We are mindful of the challenges the Tairāwhiti community has faced due to ex-cyclone Hale but we have a promising weather window to complete this work.

“Council thanks road users and residents for their patience while undertaking this essential roading maintenance.”

© Scoop Media

