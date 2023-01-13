Free Buses To Ōtākou Marae On Waitangi Day

Free buses will again be provided by the Otago Regional Council to take passengers to Waitangi Day celebrations at Ōtākou Marae on the Otago Peninsula, operating to and from central Dunedin, with stops along the way.

Interim Manager Transport Doug Rodgers says the ORC is again funding the free buses so passengers can get to and from the Ōtākou Marae on the Peninsula on Waitangi Day; Monday, 6 February.

“Buses are free and the service is available for anyone who wants to attend the ceremony,” says Mr Rodgers.

Buses will pick up from the regional bus stop at the Bus Hub in central Dunedin, then call at Bayfield Park, MacAndrew Bay and Portobello before dropping passengers at Tamatea Road.

There will be four buses for morning departures to the Marae, stopping at a further three pick-up places, and later in the afternoon three buses will be used on the return to central Dunedin, also dropping off passengers at the same places.

