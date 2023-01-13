Police Urge Drivers To Behave Safely At Checkpoints

Eastern District Police are urging drivers at checkpoints to stop and obey Police instructions.

Recently we have encountered a number of vehicles fleeing when they have been asked to stop.

This puts staff at the checkpoint in significant danger, as well as other road users, as the vehicles generally drive off at excess speed.

You should expect that if you fail to stop, Police will follow up and take appropriate enforcement action.

The pictured vehicle failed to remain stopped over the Christmas period at an impairment checkpoint.

Police obtained a warrant and seized the vehicle, and continue to make enquiries to hold the driver to account.

We are committed to reducing death and serious injury on our roads, and will not tolerate dangerous behaviour or excess speed.

So please - when you are asked to stop, stop. It's not worth risking the safety of everyone around you.

