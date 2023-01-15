Further update - State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road) crash

One lane of State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road) remains open while a search continues for a car reported to have crashed off the Ōhau B Canal Bridge this morning.

However there will be temporary road closures intermittently in place to allow a scene examination to take place.

Motorists are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

The Police National Dive Squad has been deployed and is scheduled to arrive in the area later this afternoon.

