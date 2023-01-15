Rai Valley Volunteers Making Hay While The Sun Shines

Just five months ago the horse arena at the Rai Valley showgrounds more closely resembled a lake.

A&P Show secretary Libby Archer was away working in Christchurch, watching the weather unfolding and the flooding getting worse. “A neighbour to the show grounds, Renee Jope took the photo and sent it to me, my heart sank as I could see all the horse arena including the equestrian office was underwater. Luckily the damage was relatively minor and a working bee since, with the help of a local builder, Luke Massey and now the equestrian office is all ready for our upcoming show on 4th March”.

But it’s a different picture today, the show committee are busy cutting and baling the hay for their annual hay bale fundraiser. Bales are made from the domain and several neighbouring paddocks kindly donated by the Adcock family. “They are sold for $7 each and this fundraiser really kept us financially afloat through COVID when we had to postpone two shows in a row. It meant we had funds to cover our operating costs like building maintenance and insurance payments”.

“We’ve also been extremely lucky with support from local businesses. Solly’s gave us Dolomite last year to fertilize the grounds, ITM provided materials for the equestrian office repairs, Donaghy’s donated the baling twine & Meaters of Marlborough gave us sausages and mince to feed all the volunteers”

While the hay is a fundraising activity, it also signifies the start of preparing the grounds for the annual show being held this year on 4th March 2023. The next show will be the 87th show for the Rai Valley A&P Association which has been held annually since the 1930’s. Previously, only World Wars and COVID have postponed the show. The small committee of locals are busy preparing and after the recent road closure of State Highway 6 to Nelson they’re ready to welcome everyone back to Rai Valley.

For more information about the show or to enter online www.raivalleyshow.co.nz

